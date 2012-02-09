* IMF reiterates Fund ready, but first needs steps from
Hungary
* Hungary has to respond to EU concerns over laws next week
* IMF says its 0.3 percent growth forecast has downside
risks
By Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Feb 9 The International Monetary
Fund needs to see tangible steps from the Hungarian government
on critical economic issues before it agrees to resume talks on
financial assistance, the Fund's representative in Hungary said
on Thursday.
After serious conflicts with the European Union over
disputed legislation, last month Hungary backed down and pledged
to change laws on its central bank and judiciary to meet EU
demands in order to unlock talks on a new funding deal.
The country needs the financing backstop from the IMF and EU
to avert a market crisis and potential insolvency.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's conservative Fidesz party has
been condemned by the international community for introducing
measures that threaten the independence of the media, the
judiciary and the central bank since sweeping to power in 2010.
The Commission, the EU's executive, said the laws governing
the central bank, the retirement age of judges and regulations
on the country's data protection authority violated EU rules and
needed to be changed if Hungary wanted to avoid being taken to
the European Court of Justice, the EU's highest court.
The Commission gave Hungary a Feb. 17 deadline to formally
respond to its concerns.
The EU is concerned that the new legislation has hurt the
independence of the central bank, forced hundreds of judges to
retire early and left the Hungarian data authority open to
political interference.
The government has promised to change the disputed laws, but
has not submitted legislative proposals to parliament yet.
Formal talks over a new funding deal have not yet started.
"We first need to see tangible steps that the government is
ready to engage on macro critical issues; otherwise we remain
ready," IMF Representative Iryna Ivaschenko told a conference,
reiterating IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde's earlier
position stated in January.
She did not reveal what these steps should be.
Compromise over the new laws will be crucial for Hungary to
secure an IMF/EU safety net to restore confidence as it prepares
to roll over nearly 5 billion euros of external debt on top of
forint bond expiries this year amid the euro zone debt crisis.
The government has said it expected talks on financial
assistance to begin next month and a deal to be finalised by
April, but some analysts have said the road to a deal could be
still rocky due to Hungary's unorthodox economic policies.
"We are still some way off from talks yet then and don't
expect them to start till mid/end March but we will get there in
the end," said Peter Attard Montalto at Nomura.
Orban has said he would be ready to change most parts of
disputed laws, as part of a charm offensive that has soothed
investors and boosted the forint to new four-month highs.
Ivaschenko also said the IMF can lower its 0.3 percent
economic growth estimate for Hungary in 2012 due to a weaker
growth outlook in the euro zone, its main trading partner.
Hungary targets a 2.5 percent budget deficit in 2012, which
is one of the lowest in the European Union, but slower than
expected growth or a recession could jeopardise this goal.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai; editing by Anna
Willard and Toby Chopra)