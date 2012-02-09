* IMF reiterates Fund ready, but first needs steps from Hungary

* Hungary has to respond to EU concerns over laws next week

* IMF says its 0.3 percent growth forecast has downside risks (Adds background)

By Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Feb 9 The International Monetary Fund needs to see tangible steps from the Hungarian government on critical economic issues before it agrees to resume talks on financial assistance, the Fund's representative in Hungary said on Thursday.

After serious conflicts with the European Union over disputed legislation, last month Hungary backed down and pledged to change laws on its central bank and judiciary to meet EU demands in order to unlock talks on a new funding deal.

The country needs the financing backstop from the IMF and EU to avert a market crisis and potential insolvency.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's conservative Fidesz party has been condemned by the international community for introducing measures that threaten the independence of the media, the judiciary and the central bank since sweeping to power in 2010.

The Commission, the EU's executive, said the laws governing the central bank, the retirement age of judges and regulations on the country's data protection authority violated EU rules and needed to be changed if Hungary wanted to avoid being taken to the European Court of Justice, the EU's highest court.

The Commission gave Hungary a Feb. 17 deadline to formally respond to its concerns.

The EU is concerned that the new legislation has hurt the independence of the central bank, forced hundreds of judges to retire early and left the Hungarian data authority open to political interference.

The government has promised to change the disputed laws, but has not submitted legislative proposals to parliament yet.

Formal talks over a new funding deal have not yet started.

"We first need to see tangible steps that the government is ready to engage on macro critical issues; otherwise we remain ready," IMF Representative Iryna Ivaschenko told a conference, reiterating IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde's earlier position stated in January.

She did not reveal what these steps should be.

Compromise over the new laws will be crucial for Hungary to secure an IMF/EU safety net to restore confidence as it prepares to roll over nearly 5 billion euros of external debt on top of forint bond expiries this year amid the euro zone debt crisis.

The government has said it expected talks on financial assistance to begin next month and a deal to be finalised by April, but some analysts have said the road to a deal could be still rocky due to Hungary's unorthodox economic policies.

"We are still some way off from talks yet then and don't expect them to start till mid/end March but we will get there in the end," said Peter Attard Montalto at Nomura.

Orban has said he would be ready to change most parts of disputed laws, as part of a charm offensive that has soothed investors and boosted the forint to new four-month highs.

Ivaschenko also said the IMF can lower its 0.3 percent economic growth estimate for Hungary in 2012 due to a weaker growth outlook in the euro zone, its main trading partner.

Hungary targets a 2.5 percent budget deficit in 2012, which is one of the lowest in the European Union, but slower than expected growth or a recession could jeopardise this goal. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai; editing by Anna Willard and Toby Chopra)