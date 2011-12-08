BUDAPEST Dec 8 International Monetary Fund mission chief for Hungary, Christoph Rosenberg, and the European Commission will visit Budapest on Dec. 13-16 for informal discussions about possible financial assistance, the Fund's representative in Hungary said.

"While the informal visit is not part of the official negotiations on possible precautionary financial assistance from the IMF and the EC (European Commission), it will help prepare such discussions, which will start next year," Iryna Ivaschenko said in a statement on Thursday.

She said the discussions would also touch upon recent budgetary developments. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)