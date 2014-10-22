BUDAPEST Oct 22 Magyar Telekom said on Wednesday a new internet tax planned by the Hungarian government threatened to undermine planned investments in broadband network infrastructure, calling for the proposal to be withdrawn.

"The drastic level of planned tax, up to a 100 billion forints per year, threatens to undermine Hungarian broadband developments and a state-of-the-art digital economy and society built on it," the Deutsche Telekom unit said in an emailed statement.

It said industry players were not consulted about the tax proposal. (Reporting by Marton Dunai, Gergely Szakacs)