BUDAPEST Feb 20 Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo
will keep its Hungarian banking unit CIB which has
solid capital and a strategy based on sustainable growth in the
Hungarian economy, it said in a statement on Thursday.
Ignacio Jaquotot, the head of Intesa's International
Subsidiary Banks Division, told central bank Governor Gyorgy
Matolcsy that Intesa Sanpaolo was committed to Hungary and would
remain a long-term investor through CIB Bank.
Matolcsy, a former economy minister and Prime Minister
Viktor Orban's ally, said earlier that four foreign banks could
quit Hungary and analysts tipped Intesa may be one of them.
