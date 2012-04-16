* Two-thirds of foreign firms "strongly dissatisfied" with
econ policy-survey
* Hungary slips to 10th place from 4th among CEE investment
destinations
* 29 percent of companies would choose to invest elsewhere
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, April 16 Two thirds of German and
Austrian companies in Hungary are "strongly dissatisfied" with
government economic policy and its rating as a destination for
investment has slumped, a survey showed on Monday.
The poll by the German Chamber of Commerce in Hungary showed
that overall 87 percent of investors were discontented with two
years of aggressive government policymaking which has slapped
huge windfall taxes on several sectors.
Germany has been the biggest source of foreign investment
in Hungary's export-driven economy, now on the brink of
recession, and the country is striving to keep money flowing in
as a legal row with Brussels blocks the start of talks on
financing from the IMF and European Union.
The survey showed that Hungary has slipped back to 10th
place on the regional list of German companies' favourite
investment destinations, from a ranking of fourth only a year
ago.
"Practically, none of the (200) participants expressed
satisfaction," the Chamber said in its report. "All business
branches share this view, with minor deviations."
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's conservative government has
implemented the EU's biggest bank levy, windfall crisis taxes on
the telecoms, retail and energy sectors, and a $13 billion
nationalization of private pension assets.
A scheme which allowed foreign currency borrowers to repay
their mortgages at exchange rates well below market rates has
also caused huge losses to banks, stifling lending.
The sectors most hit are dominantly foreign-owned.
The German Chamber said about a quarter of the participants
in its survey were from European countries other than Germany,
mostly Austria, and they shared the opinion of German firms.
The Chamber added that the crisis taxes contributed to a 14
percent fall in investments in the telecoms sector, and an 18
percent drop in investments in the financial sectors last year.
The automotive industry has not been hit by windfall taxes,
and a new 800 million euro factory by Daimler may
even help Hungary avoid recession this year.
That came on top of a plant expansion by Audi.
In the survey 71 percent of companies said they would again
choose Hungary's as an investment target, down from 83 percent
in 2011, but a record high 29 percent said they would go to a
different country. In the previous survey only 17 percent said
they would go elsewhere.
This does not mean that these firms plan to leave the
country in the short term but "is a warning sign... showing that
new and new efforts are needed to keep the country attractive,"
the Chamber said.
68 percent of participants said Hungary's economic situation
was "bad", compared with 44 percent in 2011.
($1 = 227.5282 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Sandor Peto)