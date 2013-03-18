* Ambassador says journalist's views on Israel unacceptable
* European rights commissioner also voices concern
* Minister overseeing awards regrets "bad decision"
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, March 18 Israel and a European human
rights official criticised Hungary on Monday for presenting an
award to a television journalist they accuse of anti-Semitism.
A dozen former recipients of the Tancsics prize for
journalistic excellence handed their awards back in protest
against it being given this year to Ferenc Szaniszlo, a
journalist at privately-owned channel Echo TV.
Israel's ambassador accused Szaniszlo of "spreading
anti-Semitic conspiracy theories against Israel". The journalist
denies he had made anti-Semitic comments.
"This man and his ideas must be rejected and should not have
been awarded (a prize). I call upon the government of Hungary to
take all necessary actions in order to withdraw the award, given
to the wrong person for very wrong reasons," Ambassador Ilan Mor
said in a statement.
In a clip of one of his programmes from 2010, posted on
YouTube, Szaniszlo said Israel had been created by the West as a
bastion against Arab-Muslim countries, but that it would lose
its importance as such once the region's oil and gas run out.
"The western world needs to reckon with ... emptying
Israel," Szaniszlo said in the video. "... It can be expected
that the Jewish population from Israel ... will need to be
gradually relocated to Europe and the United States."
Szaniszlo said he would not return the award.
"This is not anti-Semitism at all. Whenever someone dares to
criticise the policies of Israel, then that person is listed as
an anti-Semite immediately," he told Reuters.
Nils Muiznieks, human rights commissioner at the Council of
Europe, said he was concerned by Hungary's decision to give
awards to Szaniszlo and two other people, all of whom, he said:
"have made no secret of their anti-Semitic and racist views."
"Giving the annual Tancsics prize to a journalist notorious
for his positions against Jewish and Roma people, as well as
medals to a singer of an extreme right, nationalist music band
and to an archaeologist known for his theories clearly tainted
by anti-Semitism is an insult to our past and flies in the face
of European and democratic values," Muiznieks said in a
statement.
Hungary gave awards to some 200 academics, journalists and
artists to mark a national holiday last week.
They included Janos Petras, singer in a far-right rock
group, Karpatia, and archaeologist Kornel Bakay, who organised a
controversial exhibition in 2003 about Hungary's Nazi past.
Neither could immediately be reached for comment.
The government minister who has final say on the awards said
it had been a "bad decision" to grant the award to Szaniszlo and
that he had not been aware that the journalist "had made
comments recently that violated human dignity."
"Had I been aware of these views, I would not have accepted
the proposal (for the award). As regulations do not allow to
withdraw awards, I can only express my regret over a bad
decision," Minister for Human Resources Zoltan Balog said in a
statement.
Hungary's far-right party Jobbik, which has been vocal
against Roma and Jewish people, has 43 seats in parliament.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's centre-right government has
condemned the party's rhetoric.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)