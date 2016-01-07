BUDAPEST Jan 7 Hungary has mandated the Bank of China for an investor road show that may be followed by a yuan-denominated sovereign bond issuance, the first from central Europe, a press official for Hungarian debt agency AKK told Reuters on Thursday.

"The negotiations about this have already taken place and the (Hungarian) prime minister has announced this, so the possibility is there," the official said.

Hungarian Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told Reuters last month it was "very important" that Hungary should issue a renminbi-denominated bond this year under a deal signed with China in November.

The upper limit of this issue could be 3 billion yuan ($455.37 million), Varga said. ($1 = 6.588 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)