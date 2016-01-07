(Adds detail, comment from strategist)

BUDAPEST Jan 7 Hungary has chosen the Bank of China to canvass potential investors on their interest in a possible yuan-denominated sovereign bond, the first from central Europe, a press official for Hungarian debt agency, AKK, told Reuters on Thursday.

The announcement of the plans by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, whose efforts to build closer economic ties with China have involved joint projects in finance and infrastructure, coincided with the biggest fall in the yuan in five months.

Hungary, a European Union member of nearly 10 million people, became the first European country to sign a cooperation agreement with Beijing on its "Silk Road" initiative to develop trade and transport infrastructure across Asia and beyond.

Issuing a yuan bond, which would cover less than a tenth of Hungary's 2016 foreign currency expiries, would fit into efforts to forge closer ties with China, which Orban cited as a model of global competitiveness in a 2014 speech extolling "illiberal democracy."

"The negotiations about this have already taken place and the prime minister has announced this, so the possibility is there," an official for debt agency AKK said.

"This is a non-deal road show that may result in a renminbi-denominated bond issuance in the near future."

Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told Reuters last month it was "very important" that Hungary issue a renminbi bond this year. The upper limit of this issue could be 3 billion yuan ($455 million), he said.

At least one strategist doubted the issuance would fly.

"I am not sure this is the necessarily the right move right now, given the weakness of renminbi right now, so I am not sure the demand will be very high," said Regis Chatellier, a credit strategist at Societe Generale. "The premium needs to be relatively high. There is no precedent for that really."

"Return is one thing, but then you also need a liquidity premium. Investors are going to be stuck with this kind of investment until maturity, so I think they will ask for a pretty decent premium."

Hungary did not tap international bond markets in 2015. Instead, it has increased government debt sales to households and local banks as part of ongoing efforts to curb reliance on foreign investors.

The AKK has said Hungary might borrow in international bond markets again this year in dollars, euros, or renminbi, depending on the market conditions. Some 4.8 billion euros ($5.21 billion) of foreign currency debt expires this year.

The National Bank of Hungary was among the first batch of foreign central banks, sovereign wealth funds and international financial institutions registered to enter China's interbank foreign exchange market last year.

It also signed an agreement in June with the People's Bank of China to allow Chinese currency clearing in Hungary.

($1 = 6.588 Chinese yuan renminbi)

($1 = 0.9222 euros) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Larry King)