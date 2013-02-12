LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - Hungary, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, plans to issue US dollar-denominated SEC registered Global bonds with five- and 10-year maturities, returning to the international capital markets for the first time since 2011.

The sovereign has released initial price thoughts of 345bp area over US Treasuries for a five-year tenor and of 355bp area over Treasuries for a 10-year tenor.

Both issues will be of benchmark size, with pricing expected later today.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the transaction. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)