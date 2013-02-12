BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - Hungary, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, plans to issue US dollar-denominated SEC registered Global bonds with five- and 10-year maturities, returning to the international capital markets for the first time since 2011.
The sovereign has released initial price thoughts of 345bp area over US Treasuries for a five-year tenor and of 355bp area over Treasuries for a 10-year tenor.
Both issues will be of benchmark size, with pricing expected later today.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the transaction. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials.
ATHENS, March 9 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 100 million euros to 46.2 billion euros ($48.7 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.