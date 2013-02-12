LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - Hungary, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, has launched a USD3.25bn dual-tranche SEC Registered Global bond, according to a source close to the deal.

The sovereign has launched a USD1.25bn five-year note at 335bp over US Treasuries, 10bp inside initial thoughts, the source said, adding that it has also launched a USD2bn 10-year bond at 345bp over US Treasuries, also 10bp inside initial thoughts.

Allocations and pricing will be completed later Tuesday. BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are the leads. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Josie Cox)