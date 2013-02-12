LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - Hungary, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, has
launched a USD3.25bn dual-tranche SEC Registered Global bond,
according to a source close to the deal.
The sovereign has launched a USD1.25bn five-year note at
335bp over US Treasuries, 10bp inside initial thoughts, the
source said, adding that it has also launched a USD2bn 10-year
bond at 345bp over US Treasuries, also 10bp inside initial
thoughts.
Allocations and pricing will be completed later Tuesday. BNP
Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are the
leads.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Josie Cox)