BUDAPEST, June 1 Hungarian holding company Konzum, linked to businessman Lorinc Meszaros, an ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, will acquire a 45 percent stake in MKB Bank after taking control of private equity fund Metis, it said in a statement.

Konzum will take over the fund from private equity investor MINERVA, one of the three buyers who purchased MKB at its privatisation tender last year.

Konzum, in which Meszaros controls a 19.6-percent stake, said it planned to buy a further 4 percent stake in MKB. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)