UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BUDAPEST, June 1 Hungarian holding company Konzum, linked to businessman Lorinc Meszaros, an ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, will acquire a 45 percent stake in MKB Bank after taking control of private equity fund Metis, it said in a statement.
Konzum will take over the fund from private equity investor MINERVA, one of the three buyers who purchased MKB at its privatisation tender last year.
Konzum, in which Meszaros controls a 19.6-percent stake, said it planned to buy a further 4 percent stake in MKB. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources