* Growing number of companies struggle to fill vacancies
-survey
* About half a million Hungarians left to work in western
Europe
* Companies invest more time and money to train their own
staff
* Headline unemployment falls, tens of thousands of jobs
unfilled
By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Nov 3 German technical services
provider TUV Rheinland left no stone unturned in its search for
an engineer to fill a specialised auditing position in Hungary.
It took two and a half years to find the right person.
A growing number of employers are facing such travails since
about half a million of Hungary's 10 million people left for
better paid jobs in western Europe, with ramifications for
economic growth, competitiveness and investor appeal.
Engineers are in particularly short supply. Companies resort
to poaching workers from rivals, at greater cost, or invest time
and money to bring their own workers up to speed.
For Timea Kalina, Human Resources Manager at TUV Rheinland's
Hungarian unit, losing experienced colleagues is a big problem.
"If we want to recruit a replacement who can fill the role
flawlessly from day one, that is difficult right now," she said.
"I would say the chances of finding someone like that are zero."
On average, it takes TUV Rheinland two or three months to
recruit an engineer, longer for more specialised positions or if
management skills are also required.
Engineering is just the start of the problem.
A recent survey of 750 employers by staffing company
Manpower Group found that nearly one in two have trouble finding
enough skilled workers to fill vacancies from blue-collar jobs
to drivers, IT experts and accountants.
Doctors, who have created the most visible gap due to
abundant media coverage in Hungary, rank seventh on the list.
Vodafone and International Business Machines Corp
are among a string of global companies to have chosen
Hungary in centralising services for employees and customers.
Some of those companies are now finding it hard to recruit.
"In local shared service centres there is a shortage of
several thousand workers," said Laszlo Dalanyi, Country Manager
for Hungary and Slovenia at Manpower Group. "In the information
technology sector there are 20,000 empty jobs and the gap in the
car sector has also reached tens of thousands by now."
He said Hungary, which has walled itself off from the
hundreds of thousands of migrants pouring into Europe from the
Middle East and Asia, has yet to find a way to hold onto its top
talent or keep new graduates from leaving in droves.
STRUCTURAL PROBLEMS
Hungary's jobless rate has fallen substantially in recent
years, sinking to 6.4 percent by September from double-digit
figures when Prime Minister Viktor Orban took power in 2010 with
a sweeping mandate for reform after eight years of Socialist
rule that saw the country pulled back from the brink with an
international bailout.
But the unemployment figure has been partly pushed down by
226,600 mostly unskilled people employed in public works
programmes, a fraction of whom find employment in the private
sector, as well as 114,200 people registered as working abroad.
Analyst Mariann Trippon at CIB Bank, the Hungarian unit of
Intesa SanPaolo, said most of the improvement in
jobless figures came from these two factors and the unemployment
rate adjusted for the impact of public works programmes remained
above 11 percent.
"A shortage of workers can have serious consequences in the
long run," she said. "One of the key challenges of Hungarian
economic policy is to boost potential growth and that would also
require tackling the structural problems of the labour market."
The problems include a sizeable grey economy, a lack of
appropriate skills and low internal mobility.
For the first time in a decade, Deloitte Consulting has
launched a billboard campaign aimed at university students and
career starters in Budapest. Jobs advertised on its local
website include IT engineers, accountants and finance experts.
Lajos Antal, head of Cyber Risk Services in Hungary and
Central Europe, said only a major overhaul of the education
system from primary school to master's degree would solve the
problems long term.
"We need to devote significantly more resources into finding
the right people, casting a wider net, look around across the
border and even hire from abroad," he said.
SKILLS GAP
One of the most frequent complaints is a lack of hands-on
training at universities, but a 2012 skills survey by the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
showed Hungarian schoolchildren losing ground to their peers in
mathematics and science, despite some improvement in reading.
In all three categories, however, Hungarian pupils scored
below the OECD average.
German premium car maker Audi, one of Hungary's
top revenue-earners and exporters, sponsors an entire department
at a university in Gyor, where it is based, to train engineers.
Earlier this year, road hauliers entered a deal with Orban's
government to train 6,000 drivers in Hungary.
"Our surveys indicate that there are at least 20,000 to
22,000 drivers missing in Hungary," said Peter Erdei, a director
at the Hungarian Road Hauliers' Association.
"In our profession, this has become an impediment to
growth," he said. "Trucks stand idle and further investments to
buy additional trucks are not made because companies cannot
ensure the required staff to drive these trucks."
The proximity of richer euro zone neighbour Austria creates
an extra problem in the western regions of Hungary. Erste Bank
said in some cases it took them six months or even a
year to find a suitable candidate for a sales position.
Earlier this year, Orban's government launched a 100 million
forint ($353,519.28) programme to get 50 young people to return
from London, sometimes referred to as the second-largest
Hungarian town for the number of migrants working there.
The website of the programme, which was launched in April,
lists four people in its "Success Stories" section.
"I think it is not primarily about education," Manpower's
Dalanyi said. "It is a lot more about whether Hungary can become
attractive enough for these people to return."
($1 = 282.87 forints)
(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)