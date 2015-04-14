BUDAPEST, April 14 Hungary's parliament passed legislation on Tuesday proposed by the ruling Fidesz party to offer full financial compensation to nearly all clients of failed brokerage Quaestor.

The legislation will partly pass on the costs of the Quaestor bailout to Hungary's lenders just as they were preparing for a reduction in a punitive bank levy in 2016.

The National Bank of Hungary suspended the licence of Quaestor on March 10, saying it had sold about 150 billion forints worth of bonds beyond what was permitted under its issuance programme.

Fidesz has said that some 31,000 Quaestor clients -- almost all those impacted by the collapse of the brokerage -- would be able to reclaim their principal. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)