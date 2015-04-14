BUDAPEST, April 14 Hungary's parliament passed
legislation on Tuesday proposed by the ruling Fidesz party to
offer full financial compensation to nearly all clients of
failed brokerage Quaestor.
The legislation will partly pass on the costs of the
Quaestor bailout to Hungary's lenders just as they were
preparing for a reduction in a punitive bank levy in
2016.
The National Bank of Hungary suspended the licence of
Quaestor on March 10, saying it had sold about 150 billion
forints worth of bonds beyond what was permitted under its
issuance programme.
Fidesz has said that some 31,000 Quaestor clients -- almost
all those impacted by the collapse of the brokerage -- would be
able to reclaim their principal.
