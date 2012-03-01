BRIEF-China Merchants Securities updates on proposed restructuring
* Informed by CMG that it agreed to transfer its 90% equity interest in CM Finance, 49% in Yan Qing Investment and 10.55% in CM HK to CM Steam
BUDAPEST, March 1 Hungary's central bank said on Thursday that deteriorating funding was weakening banks' capacity to lend, and credit conditions were tightening for companies.
In its fresh lending survey published on Thursday, the bank also said regional competition for external funding was becoming more difficult for domestic banks. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. announces fourth quarter 2016 and year end 2016 financial results
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported on Friday.