BUDAPEST Oct 12 Hungary's government will assess the outcome of a preferential foreign currency debt repayment scheme before taking any further steps, the prime minister said on Wednesday, adding that he was ready to provide further help to forex borrowers.

"As for me I will give every help I can to all foreign exchange loan holders to switch from foreign exchange into forints," Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a news conference.

"In the European economy the next one or two years are going to be exceedingly difficult, we cannot and do not want to guarantee anything in the forint exchange rate," Orban said.

Hungary's parliament passed a new law last month to allow foreign currency mortgage holders to repay their loans at exchange rates well below current market rates, forcing banks to swallow the losses. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs/Marton Dunai; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)