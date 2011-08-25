* Restructuring in municipal debt to rise sharply

* Many banks expect to tighten corporate credit further

* Most banks expect rising demand for housing loans

BUDAPEST, Aug 25 Hungarian banks expect to tighten credit conditions further for firms in the rest of 2011, and to have to restructure many more loans to a municipal sector battling the impact of a soaring Swiss franc, the central bank's quarterly lending survey showed.

Weak lending to businesses due to high risk aversion and a 187 billion forint financial sector tax has hindered Hungary's economic recovery, which stalled on a quarterly basis in the second quarter even before the latest bout of market turmoil.

Thursday's central bank's lending survey said a net 12 percent of banks surveyed planned to tighten credit conditions in the second half, though in the small and micro-sized (SME) company sector a net 26 percent expected to ease conditions.

The bank warned however that market turbulence since the end of July made predictions in the survey -- conducted from July 1-18 -- uncertain and that planned easing in credit conditions had not materialised in previous quarters.

About a third of banks reported increased demand for corporate loans in the second quarter but this increase was seen in short-term loans only, while demand for longer term, mainly investment loans did not show a rebound.

A small number of banks expected an improvement in demand for long-term loans in the second half, the survey said.

The ratio of restructured mortgage loans in the private sector rose to 11.5 percent in the second quarter from 10.3 percent.

In the municipal sector, a high proportion of banks reported a deterioration in their loan portfolios and projected further weakness in the next six months. Credit demand in the sector meanwhile increased for operational funding.

It said rising demand for restructuring in the municipal sector was primarily driven by a fall in revenue, gains in the Swiss franc versus the forint and the start of repayments on bonds issued during a 2007-2008 boom.

MUNICIPAL RESTRUCTURING TO RISE

The franc scaled record highs past 270 against the forint in a safe-haven rally fuelled by the global debt crisis earlier this month.

At 0831 GMT it traded at 237 forints, still about a third higher than average levels at which franc-denominated loans -- a popular option in Hungary when the forint was stronger - were taken olut.

"While restructuring was negligible until the end of 2010, the ratio of restructured loans and bonds rose to nearly one percent of the total exposure by 2011 Q2," the survey said.

"The ratio of restructured municipal loans and bonds may reach up to 10 percent of total exposure by the end of 2011."

It said the most commonly applied restructuring methods were the extension of maturities and full or partial moratoriums on repayments of capital.

Since the end of 2010, the outstanding amount of municipal debt to the banking system has stabilised at 1 trillion forints, the bank said, adding that 61 percent was denominated in foreign currency, fourth-fifths of which was in Swiss francs.

It said a typical 3-5 year grace period on principal payments on municipal bonds worth 550 billion forints started to expire at the end of 2010.

Nearly half of the bond exposure was estimated to expire by the end of 2011 and 90 percent by the end of 2013.

Credit conditions in the household segment were unchanged in the second quarter, the survey said, adding that banks did not expect any significant changes there in the second half.

A net 21 percent of banks reported a drop in demand for housing loans, while 40 percent perceived higher demand for consumer loans.

The vast majority of banks expect increasing demand for housing loans this year, the survey said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by John Stonestreet)