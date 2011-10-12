* Says to assess outcome of final repayment scheme first

* To give every help for borrowers to switch into forints

* No guarantee for forint's exchange rate -PM

* Govt revives social housing subsidy scheme in 2012 (Adds comments, detail)

BUDAPEST, Oct 12 Hungary's government will assess the outcome of a preferential foreign currency debt repayment scheme before taking any further steps, the prime minister said on Wednesday, adding that he was ready to provide more help to forex borrowers.

Hungarian households' Swiss franc debt amounts to almost 20 percent of GDP and a rise in monthly repayments due to the franc's strength has undermined demand and economic growth in the central European country of 10 million people.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's remarks came a day after he flagged new, "uncharted" ways to resolve the problem of forex borrowing, which he said was an impediment to economic policy making.

"As for me I will give every help I can to all foreign exchange loan holders to switch from foreign exchange into forints," Orban told a news conference on Wednesday held with Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy.

"In the European economy the next one or two years are going to be exceedingly difficult, we cannot and do not want to guarantee anything in the forint exchange rate," Orban said.

An existing scheme to let families holding foreign currency mortgages -- mostly in the soaring Swiss franc -- repay their loans at artificially low exchange rates could cost banks hundreds of billions of forints.

Orban said the government first had to analyse the outcome of this scheme and eliminate any regulatory or other impediments, such as the conduct of banks, to allow as many borrowers as possible to take advantage of the scheme.

"We are (thinking about further measures), but things have an inherent order," Orban said. "The task facing the Hungarian economy will be entirely different if 10 percent (of FX loan holders) take advantage of it than if 60 percent do."

Erste Group Bank AG , emerging Europe's second-biggest lender, said on Monday that it faces a 500 million euro loss at its Hungarian unit -- which will now get about 600 million euros of new equity.

Austrian peer Raiffeisen Bank International also plans to inject capital into its Hungarian unit as a result of the controversial law, its CFO said last week.

The government has approved a housing subsidy scheme for up to 4,000 families at a cost of 5.2 billion Hungarian forints next year, Economy Minister Matolcsy told the same news conference.

It also plans an interest rate subsidy scheme on forint-denominated loans at a cost of 1.3 billion forints for 3,000-5,000 families, subject to European Union approval. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs/Marton Dunai; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Catherine Evans)