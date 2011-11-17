* FX mortgage repayment scheme weighs on banks, forint
* Banks seen further tightening corporate, mortgage
lending-cbank
BUDAPEST Nov 17 Hungarian banks expect
investment loans to decline as the euro zone's debt crisis and
their own heavy losses weigh on economic growth prospects, a
quarterly lending survey by the National Bank of Hungary showed
on Thursday.
The euro crisis is cutting the lending capacity of the
foreign parents of Hungarian banks, while domestic lenders have
been hit by Hungarian government measures including a scheme
enabling people who took out mortgages in foreign currencies to
repay on preferential terms.
"This was the first time since early 2010 that in their
forward-looking answers for the next six months the respondents
(banks) did not expect any rebound in long-term (corporate)
loans," the bank said in the survey.
The early repayment scheme has weighed on the forint
which fell to record lows to the euro earlier this
week, highlighting concerns that Hungary's economy is the most
exposed in Central Europe to the risks of a spillover of the
euro crisis.
The government intends the scheme to cut reliance on foreign
currency financing and ease the impact of the euro crisis, but
it imposes big losses on banks as the loans -- mainly in Swiss
franc -- are paid back at below market exchange rates.
The central bank said banks expect to further tighten
lending conditions to small and medium-sized firms and in
housing loans as well.
"(By) tightening, banks may offset these negative effects
(from the repayment scheme) through higher forint interest
rates," the survey said. "Hence, higher interest rates deter
customers from refinancing their foreign currency loans (from
forint loans)."
The central bank earlier projected that about 20 percent of
households' mortgages -- which total about 5 trillion forints
($22 billion) -- will be repaid in the scheme.
Banks are expected to put forward proposals about the rest
of those loans by early next week, after the government started
negotiations with the bank sector two weeks ago.
In the corporate sector, most banks expect a decline in
demand for long-term loans for the next six months.
($1 = 231.596 Hungarian Forints)
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)