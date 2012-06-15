* Development bank MFB in talks over stake in Takarekbank

* Government under pressure to boost growth, save jobs

* Purchase would fit strategy of state activism

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, June 15 Hungary's prime minister aims to add a commercial bank to his growing stable of state-owned companies, seeking to avert a recession by pursuing an unorthodox brand of economics that is rapidly falling out of favour with voters.

With his public approval rating sinking to a record low in a recent Median poll, the purchase of 38.5 percent in Takarekbank, an umbrella of savings cooperatives from Germany's DZ Bank, would be Viktor Orban's strongest foray into the business world.

It would also be the latest in a succession of unconventional policies that have alarmed investors and antagonised the country's European Union partners since Orban's Fidesz party won a landslide victory in 2010.

Burdened by Europe's highest bank tax and a foreign currency mortgage relief scheme, lenders such as Austrian Raiffeisen , Belgian KBC and Italian Intesa are on the defensive in Hungary.

The government now wants to levy a financial transactions tax next year to plug budget holes, which analysts say could further damage already crippled lending and hinder a recovery after an almost certain recession this year.

Rather than ease pressure on banks, Orban's team aims to compete alongside them, as flagged last month by the CEO of state development bank MFB, Laszlo Baranyay.

"There are situations when we must temporarily replace commercial banks," Baranyay said, announcing that MFB, which received an extra 120 billion forint ($508 million) capital injection last year, is in talks with the German owners. They are expected to conclude shortly.

The Hungarian Development Ministry and a spokesman for DZ Bank declined comment on the planned deal.

"The state taking a role (in Takarekbank) is part of a comprehensive game plan," Orban told Kossuth radio last month, saying the financial system was missing an element - savings cooperatives - that had long been very successful in the west.

Orban said the purchase would enable a new deal with savings cooperatives and to establish a "very strong and stable financial service provider" close to the population.

"DESPERATE FOR GROWTH"

Since taking power in 2010, Orban has bought stakes in auto parts firm Raba and oil and gas group MOL.

A state group is also preparing to launch a new mobile phone provider to compete in another sector dominated by foreign companies.

But Orban's policies have aggravated a withdrawal of funding from Hungary's banks by their foreign parents which the central bank says has reached 12 billion euros since June 2010.

Central bank deputy Governor Julia Kiraly recently described the economy as "no longer being in Siberia but in the middle of the North Pole", and analysts expect the economy to contract by nearly half a percent this year.

A recent Median poll put the government's approval rating at new low of 28 percent.

"The government is desperate for growth to ensure success in the 2014 elections and greater involvement in the economy (regulatory, tax-wise and through ownership) is one way they are doing it," said analyst Peter Attard Montalto at Nomura.

Tamas Torok, who leads a small accounting firm and helps his clients with loan applications in Lajosmizse, 69 km (43 miles) south of Budapest, said banks have tightened conditions so drastically that securing a loan was nearly impossible.

"We have had bullet-proof loan requests rejected on grounds that I think are entirely unjustified," Torok said, blaming the tougher conditions on the economic crisis as well as government policies, including Hungary's hefty bank tax.

He said local savings cooperatives were easier to deal with but they too offered credit from only 10-11 percent interest or higher, which Torok said were prohibitive rates for most firms.

A recent survey by the central bank showed financing available to small firms carried a premium of 4-6 percentage points over the prevailing interbank rate for forint loans, and up to 8 percentage points for euro loans for firms deemed risky.

Analysts do not expect Hungary's benchmark rate to fall soon from its current EU high of 7 percent, mainly because doubts about the chances of international aid are keeping the forint under pressure.

NETWORK

If MFB buys the Takarekbank stake, it stands to gain a network of 1,600 affiliated savings cooperatives branches in the mostly rural areas where there are few or no other lenders.

Savings cooperatives control just about 5 percent of the lending market, but their broad network accounts for roughly 40 percent of bank branches in Hungary. MFB could join that group and compete directly with commercial banks.

"Imagine a bakery, which makes all sorts of loaves and bread rolls," a source familiar with the planned transaction said. "The owner must ask the baker next door every morning to sell these bread rolls, who says of course, he is happy to do so, provided that he sells his own products first."

Small businesses hope the government could help by , for instance, guaranteei ng some loans and so bringing down interest rates. Th at could help t o preserve st ill viable businesses, saving jobs when unemployment is stuck in double digits.

But analysts and trade groups say Orban would do best simply to create a more predictable economic environment.

"The burdens on companies are growing, as are the burdens on banks. As a result, they are shrinking, building up reserves and waiting for better days," said Ferenc David, the head of VOSZ, an umbrella group of entrepreneurs and employers. ($1 = 236.14 Hungarian forints) (Editing by Michael Winfrey/Ruth Pitchford)