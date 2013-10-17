BUDAPEST Oct 17 Hungary is unlikely to see a turnaround in lending in the short term, the chief executive of Raiffeisen 's Hungarian unit said on Thursday.

Heinz Wiedner, chief executive of the Austrian lender's Hungarian business, told a conference that households were still reeling from old debts and it will take quite a while before they go back to the market to take out a loan again.

On the corporate side, Wiedner said there was still a reduction in lending going on and even though the central bank's lending programme has had some effect, it is not enough.

Wiedner said the low interest rate environment was a "prerequisite" but that alone would not change sentiment to boost lending from companies and to attract more foreign direct investment.

"My short answer is, I don't see a short term turnaround," he told a conference of Portfolio.hu. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)