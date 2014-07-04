Kuwait tightens price guidance for debut international bond - lead
DUBAI, March 13 Kuwait has tightened price guidance for its debut dual-tranche international bond, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Monday.
BUDAPEST, July 4 Hungary's Bank Association said new legislation on bank loans approved on Friday retroactively rewrites private contracts between banks and their clients, and threatens legal security.
In a statement, the association also said the new law would overwrite general rules governing the lapsing of contracts.
"This practice hurts legal safety and could create uncertainty among investors," it said, adding that it hoped Hungary's president would not sign the bill but send it to the Constitutional Court for review.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
DUBAI, March 13 Kuwait has tightened price guidance for its debut dual-tranche international bond, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Monday.
LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - Kuwait has announced guidance of 85bp area over Treasuries on a five-year bond and plus 110bp area on a 10-year tranche, according to a lead.
March 13 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd