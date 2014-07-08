BUDAPEST, July 8 New Hungarian legislation to
compensate borrowers for unvavourable interest rates will
require "material capital injections" from the foreign parents
of banks operating the country, ratings agency Fitch said on
Tuesday.
Fitch said Hungarian banks would need this additional
capital to restore regulatory capital and lending capacity.
Under a law passed on Friday, banks in Hungary must
compensate clients for unfavourable past interest rate
adjustments and charges on loans.
Fitch also said that Hungarian banks might have to face
further substantial costs from a planned conversion of foreign
currency mortgages later this year.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)