* At end-June 123,000 FX mortgages were over 90 days late
with payment
* Number of loan holders late with repayments expected to
rise-PSZAF
* More mortgage holders seen joining relief scheme-PSZAF
BUDAPEST, Aug 11 Increasing numbers of Hungarian
foreign currency loanholders will be late with repayments due to
the recent surge of the Swiss franc, the financial market
supervisory authority PSZAF said.
Istvan Binder, spokesman of PSZAF, told national news agency
MTI late on Wednesday that at the end of June, 142,358 mortgage
holders were late with repayments by more than 90 days and about
123,000 of those mortgages were in foreign currencies.
Including shorter delays as well, some 301,696 mortgage
borrowers were running late with payments at the end of June,
when the forint was much firmer versus the Swiss franc
, trading at around 218 compared with 264 now.
Of this total number, about 262,000 were denominated in
foreign currency, according to PSZAF estimates.
Binder also said that earlier, banks had expected about 7-15
percent of affected loanholders to participate in a government
relief scheme which starting on Friday that will allow clients
to opt for a fixing of the exchange rate on their repayments
until Jan. 2015.
This proportion is now expected to increase due to the
record strength of the Swiss franc, Binder said.
Lending in foreign currency, mainly in Swiss francs, surged
in Hungary after 2005 as repayments were much lower than on
equivalent forint mortgages.
Many Swiss franc mortgages were taken out at about 150-160
forints to the franc. Repayments on those mortgages soared after
the 2008 crisis, and the recent global debt crisis has driven
the forint to fresh record lows.
In May, Hungary's government and banks agreed a plan to help
foreign currency mortgage holders, offering fixed rates of 250
forints per euro and 180 per franc .
The difference between the fixed repayment rate and market
rates will accumulate on a forint-denominated overflow
account, which will carry a state guarantee until Jan. 1, 2015.
Borrowers must repay the outstanding amount on the overflow
account from Jan. 1, 2015. The loan will carry a Bubor
interest rate.
The relief scheme is only available to mortgage holders who
are not late with repayments by more than 90 days.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by John Stonestreet)