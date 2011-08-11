* At end-June 123,000 FX mortgages were over 90 days late with payment

* Number of loan holders late with repayments expected to rise-PSZAF

* More mortgage holders seen joining relief scheme-PSZAF

BUDAPEST, Aug 11 Increasing numbers of Hungarian foreign currency loanholders will be late with repayments due to the recent surge of the Swiss franc, the financial market supervisory authority PSZAF said.

Istvan Binder, spokesman of PSZAF, told national news agency MTI late on Wednesday that at the end of June, 142,358 mortgage holders were late with repayments by more than 90 days and about 123,000 of those mortgages were in foreign currencies.

Including shorter delays as well, some 301,696 mortgage borrowers were running late with payments at the end of June, when the forint was much firmer versus the Swiss franc , trading at around 218 compared with 264 now.

Of this total number, about 262,000 were denominated in foreign currency, according to PSZAF estimates.

Binder also said that earlier, banks had expected about 7-15 percent of affected loanholders to participate in a government relief scheme which starting on Friday that will allow clients to opt for a fixing of the exchange rate on their repayments until Jan. 2015.

This proportion is now expected to increase due to the record strength of the Swiss franc, Binder said.

Lending in foreign currency, mainly in Swiss francs, surged in Hungary after 2005 as repayments were much lower than on equivalent forint mortgages.

Many Swiss franc mortgages were taken out at about 150-160 forints to the franc. Repayments on those mortgages soared after the 2008 crisis, and the recent global debt crisis has driven the forint to fresh record lows.

In May, Hungary's government and banks agreed a plan to help foreign currency mortgage holders, offering fixed rates of 250 forints per euro and 180 per franc .

The difference between the fixed repayment rate and market rates will accumulate on a forint-denominated overflow account, which will carry a state guarantee until Jan. 1, 2015.

Borrowers must repay the outstanding amount on the overflow account from Jan. 1, 2015. The loan will carry a Bubor interest rate.

The relief scheme is only available to mortgage holders who are not late with repayments by more than 90 days.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by John Stonestreet)