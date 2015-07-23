BUDAPEST, July 23 Hungary's government will soon decide about the conversion of remaining foreign-currency denominated car loans into forints, the Economy Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry said, citing Economy Minister Mihaly Varga, that the stock of forex car and personal loans totalled nearly 300 billion forints ($1.07 billion). There are more than 200,000 such loan contracts.

Hungary's central bank has offered up to 1.1 billion euros from its international reserves to help commercial banks convert the foreign currency denominated car, consumer and other retail loans into forints.

Earlier this year, Hungary forced banks to covert billions of euros worth of foreign-currency denominated mortgages into forints, removing a key risk to the economy.

($1 = 280.5 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)