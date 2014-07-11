* Banks may pay up to 2-3 billion euros to compensate
borrowers
* Some banks may need capital boost after fresh blow,
analysts say
* Measures could boost consumer demand, reduce Hungary's
vulnerability
* Banks would benefit from stronger economy, but will they
lend?
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, July 11 After a rough four years,
banks in Hungary now face another blow - government measures to
help borrowers could force them swallow billions of euros in
costs.
If so, some of the country's foreign-owned banks may need a
capital boost from their parents and some might even decide to
leave the once lucrative Hungarian market, analysts say.
But those who stick around despite the hardship may see a
silver lining: strengthening domestic demand and a growing and
less vulnerable economy.
It is hard to predict how the new losses will affect banks'
willingness to lend and whether they will trust Prime Minister
Viktor Orban's government not to confront them with more harsh
policies.
Andreas Treichl, CEO of Austria's Erste Group, told CNBC
earlier this week that he hoped the "ordeal" was slowly ending
in Hungary after years of tough government policies. He said
Budapest's approach to banks could be summed up as:
"We're going to milk the cow as much as we can, but we are
not going to slaughter it."
After providing hefty profits in most of the past decade,
Hungary since 2010 has become something of a nightmare for
banks, which include Erste and Raiffeisen,
and Italy's Intesa.
They were hit by windfall taxes and various measures to bail
out Hungarian borrowers who took up expensive foreign-currency
loans. Those measures have cost them at least 1,000 billion
forints ($4.39 billion) under Orban's government so far.
And now they might face up to 2 billion-3 billion euros of
new costs under legislation approved last week. Banks will be
forced to compensate borrowers for past interest rate and fee
changes on consumer loans and or some charges on foreign-
currency loans that Hungary's top court ruled were unfair.
Bank stocks have tanked this week as they announced their
expected hit from the measures one after the other. Raiffeisen
said on Thursday it would take a charge of 120 million to 160
million euros, and Erste projected costs as high as 300 million
euros.
The added costs come at a critical time. Euro zone banks are
undergoing so-called asset-quality reviews (AQR), where the
European Central Bank sifts through their books to check for
poor-quality loans.
EMBATTLED
The new measures also include a conversion of $15 billion
worth of foreign-currency mortgages into forints later this year
that could result in further losses for the banks. But once
they're all implemented, the landscape of Hungary's financial
sector could change.
Some experts believe the sector could undergo consolidation
and then see a period of relative calm, even though the health
of the banking system might deteriorate in the short term.
"We view the pending resolution of Hungary's FX mortgages
positively as an improvement to longer-term policy flexibility,
and necessary in paving the way for longer-term consolidation
and stabilization of the embattled banking sector," analyst
Phoenix Kalen at Societe Generale said in a recent note.
On the positive side, eliminating the huge stock of foreign-
currency loans will reduce Hungary's vulnerability, by reducing
exposure to shifts in the exchange rate. Borrowers' repayments
would decline, which should reduce the number of non-performing
loans and improve the quality of bank loan books.
"Since there will be a capital transfer from the banking
sector to the households, domestic consumption may stabilize in
2014 and 2015 which is temporarily supportive for economic
growth," KBC analysts said in a note.
The one aspect that is hard to foresee is how the new burden
will make banks more willing to lend money in Hungary, after
sharp deleveraging and an erosion of confidence in past years.
If they are forced to take big additional losses on the
conversion of the forex mortgages, the credit crunch could
worsen, some analysts said.
"The lending activity of the banking sector may remain weak
in this year and it may accelerate only slowly from next year,"
KBC analysts said.
($1 = 227.6500 Hungarian forints)
(Editing by Larry King)