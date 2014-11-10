BUDAPEST Nov 10 Hungarian household foreign
currency loans will be phased out by the end of 2015 if
parliament approves two laws on fair banking and on the
conversion of these loans into forints this year, Economy
Minister Mihaly Varga told public television on Monday.
The Economy Ministry announced on Sunday that it had signed
an agreement with the Hungarian Bank Association about the terms
of the loan conversion.
The central bank said on Sunday that it would launch from
Monday a series of tenders to provide commercial banks with
billions of euros as they prepare for the conversion.
Major banks in Hungary include Austria's Erste and
Raiffeisen, Italy's Intesa SanPaolo and
UniCredit, Belgium's KBC as well as the
market leader, Hungary's OTP.
