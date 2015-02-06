BUDAPEST Feb 6 Hungary's central bank may push
banks into borrowing through longer-term securities to match
financing portfolios more closely to the home loans they are
funding, a report on business website portfolio.hu said on
Friday without naming its sources.
A central bank spokesman declined comment.
The report said that from mid-2016 at least 30 percent of
all home loans would have to be financed by mortgage bonds or
other mortgage-backed securities, curbing the risks of maturity
mismatches among banks that tend to borrow via cheaper,
shorter-term securities.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government and Hungary's
courts have made sweeping changes to the heavily taxed sector in
recent months including making banks return about 3 billion
euros ($3.4 billion) to borrowers for cost hikes deemed unfair.
Banks would either have to form their own mortgage units or
have 30 percent of their mortgage loans refinanced by a mortgage
bank, the report said, estimating the total additional issuance
needed at up to 1 trillion forints ($3.7 billion).
The changes could put OTP Bank, FHB Bank
and UniCredit at an advantage over their peers as
these lenders already have mortgage units, the report said.
It also noted that commercial banks would face substantial
additional costs when launching their own mortgage units as
longer-term financing is more expensive.
The report also said the central bank was considering other
forms of financing, such as covered bonds or mortgage-backed
securities, which could allow commercial banks to secure
longer-term financing directly and more cheaply.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Louise Ireland)