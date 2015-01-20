VIENNA Jan 20 Hungary's move to resolve the
problem of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages could help economic
growth as households spend more, Economy Ministry State
Secretary Gabor Orban told a Euromoney conference on Tuesday.
Orban said he was optimistic on Hungary's growth outlook as
the elimination of Swiss franc mortgages seemed to be paying off
in lower installments for households. "This could encourage them
to spend more," he said. Hungary's economy is expected to grow
at a rate of above 2 percent this year.
Budapest passed legislation late last year to convert
billions of euros worth of costly foreign-currency mortgages
into forints, and fixed the exchange rate for the conversion at
well below current market rates.
In a panel discussion, Vazil Hudak, state secretary in
Slovakia's finance ministry, said he was concerned about
prospects for disinflation but hoped the European Central Bank
could alleviate this via a programme of quantitative easing.
