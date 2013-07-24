BUDAPEST, July 24 Hungary's OTP Bank
would survive any kind of new government measure to help foreign
currency mortgage holders with ample capital left, the bank's
chief said on Wednesday, but a radical measure would hurt trust
in Hungary.
OTP chief executive and chairman Sandor Csanyi said he hoped
the government would consult with the country's Bank Association
before taking a decision on foreign currency loans, but added
this was "only a hope."
"There cannot be a solution in the foreign currency loans
issue which OTP would not survive with appropriate capital left.
We may not make acquisitions in that case," Csanyi told
journalists.