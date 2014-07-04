BRIEF-Al Andalus Property obtains 40 mln riyals Islamic credit faclity
* Obtains 40 million riyals Islamic credit faclity from Saudi Investment Bank to support working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUDAPEST, July 4 Hungary's parliament has approved legislation on Friday to cut bank charges on foreign currency and forint-denominated loans retroactively, which could cost the country's banks billions of euros in compensation to borrowers.
The law is the first step of a relief scheme for Hungarians struggling to manage the foreign currency loans that were once popular for their low interest rates prior to the 2008 crisis, but turned sour when the forint weakened.
Settlement of the compensation to borrowers is planned for the autumn under a second bill.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)
* Obtains 40 million riyals Islamic credit faclity from Saudi Investment Bank to support working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - The Financial Stability Board has proposed a new framework for the governance of unique transaction identifiers that are used for reporting over-the-counter swaps to trade repositories.
LONDON, March 13 Shareholders to Spanish sports management company Dorna Sports are set to take a third payout from the company in six years as they prepare to launch an €889m-equivalent dividend recapitalisation, banking sources said on Monday.