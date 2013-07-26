BUDAPEST, July 26 Banks in Hungary are in a
critical state and cannot afford to take losses from a planned
government scheme to provide relief to borrowers with foreign
currency mortgages, the head of Raiffeisen's Hungarian
unit told Reuters.
Heinz Wiedner, chief executive of Raiffeisen's Hungarian
arm, said he was encouraged by signs the government was willing
to engage in discussions with the banks, but said there was
still uncertainty about what shape the relief would take.
"There is ... no room on the banks' balance sheets any more
after all these additional burdens that we are already taking,"
Wiedner said in an interview on Friday. "Just look at the banks'
profitability in the sector, I mean clearly overall it is
negative."
"Like the state, also the banks actually are at a critical
stage, and we are not able to suffer additional losses. So
whatever solution we come up with has to be a solution which
won't affect in any significant way either the state budget or
the banks' profitability."
