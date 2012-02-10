* Seeking solution with banks, govt, deal seen by end-2012
* Some municipalities may not be able to pay from 2013-14
* PM has ruled out "final repayment-type" of solution-Lazar
By Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai
EGER, Hungary, Feb 10 Hungary proposed
talks with banks on Friday to help local governments tackle a
1.3 trillion forint ($5.95 billion) debt mountain, with a ruling
Fidesz lawmaker warning of "bad news" for banks if no solution
is found, as smaller towns will not be able to pay their debts.
But Janos Lazar, leader of the Fidesz parliamentary group,
said Prime Minister Viktor Orban had ruled out a solution
similar to a scheme that allowed households to repay foreign
currency mortgages at below-market exchange rates.
That programme, which has just expired, inflicted losses of
nearly 300 billion forints - about 1 percent of economic output
- on domestic and foreign banks, drawing fire from Austria,
where some of emerging Europe's top lenders are based.
Lazar, whose government slapped the financial sector with
Europe's highest tax, struck a more conciliatory tone after a
Fidesz party meeting, saying the government, municipalities and
banks should work together to find a solution.
"Negotiations will start, this will not result in a solution
overnight," Lazar told a news conference in the eastern town of
Eger. "It would be a great achievement if we could reach a
meaningful solution to this problem in 2012."
Lazar said Orban had addressed Hungary's bid to secure an
international financing deal to help it retain access to markets
"in a few sentences" at a three-day summit of the ruling Fidesz
party's parliament group in Eger.
The country needs the financing backstop from the
International Monetary Fund and European Union to avert a market
crisis and potential insolvency. Orban has already pledged to
change laws criticised by the EU in order to unlock talks on a
new funding deal but the Fund said on Thursday it also needs to
see tangible steps on critical economic issues.
Lazar said several mayors of indebted municipalities had
asked the government to help after a group of mainly Austrian
banks proposed what the mayors said were impossible conditions.
"Negotiations will start in this area, too. The government
will help municipalities in resolving these bilateral issues,"
he said.
SHORT LEASH
Hungary's government has tightened oversight and borrowing
rules for local governments after the fragmented and underfunded
sector was blamed for an overshoot of the country's budget
deficit target in 2010 after Orban took power.
Municipalities received extraordinary cash injections worth
50 billion forints from central government last year, and the
government took over 180 billion forints of debt from counties.
Lazar said the tight 2012 budget, which targets 1.4 trillion
forints worth of savings in a stagnant economy, ruled out a
repeat of that solution. He said the capital, Budapest, and 23
county towns should be able to service their debts, "but
medium-sized and smaller towns may not be able to pay ... unless
a solution is found".
"This would be the worst news for the banks themselves,
because in this case, a large number of local governments will
not be able to pay. Therefore, it is in the interest of all
parties to resolve the situation."
Lazar said that, based on a report by the state audit
office, such problems with payment could emerge in 2013-2014,
giving Hungary until the end of 2012 to sort out problems with
municipal loans and bonds, in local and foreign currencies.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai; Editing by
Catherine Evans)