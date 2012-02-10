EGER, Hungary Feb 10 Hungary's government
plans to start talks with banks and local governments to help
the sector tackle a 1.3 trillion Hungarian forint municipal debt
burden, Janos Lazar, parliamentary group leader of the ruling
Fidesz party said on Friday.
He said Prime Minister Viktor Orban has ruled out a solution
similar that allowed households to repay foreign currency
mortgages at below-market exchange rates in a lump sum,
inflicting hundreds of billions of forints of losses on lenders.
"Negotiations will start, this will not result in a solution
overnight," Lazar told a news conference in the eastern town of
Eger. "It would be a great achievement if we could reach a
meaningful solution to this problem in 2012."
He said numerous mayors of indebted municipalities have
asked for protection against banks during a three-day party
meeting in Eger as a group of banks, mainly Austrians, proposed
what they described as impossible conditions in recent weeks.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)