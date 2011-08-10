BUDAPEST Aug 10 Hungary's local governments can safely finance themselves for the most part, despite increased payments on a big stock of Swiss franc denominated debt, the Hungarian Banking Association said on Wednesday.

The association's Secretary General Levente Kovacs said in a statement that the financial situation of local governments that borrowed in Swiss francs remains stable.

A local government body has asked the prime minister to help some of them win an option for a one-year moratorium on principal payments on Swiss franc debt, a move that analysts said could amount to restructuring.

The franc has gained more than 30 percent against the forint since its 2011 lows in April and is trading about 100 forints stronger than averages of 150-160 before the onset of the global financial crisis in 2008.

Out of 3,200 local governments in Hungary, the 249 which sold foreign currency denominated bonds mostly used the funds as matching funds for European Union development subsidies.

"In many cases by using EU subsidies and tenders, local governments could boost the value of their assets by ten times as much as the amount of debt they took on," Kovacs said. "This helps them finance themselves safely despite higher debt service payments."

He added that the banking association is open to reviewing the situation with the government as well as local governments.

"We suggest that every local government sit down for negotiations with their banks," Kovacs said.

The banks have said a blanket moratorium on principal payments cannot serve as a uniform solution.

Hungary's OTP Bank and the Hungarian unit of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International hold most of the debt issued by local governments in Hungary.

Local governments will have amassed nearly $10 billion in debt by the end of the year, according to a report published earlier this year by Pricewaterhouse Coopers. For a factbox on local government debt, click on (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Catherine Evans)