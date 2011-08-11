BUDAPEST Aug 11 Hungarian banks are ready to negotiate with local governments struggling with loan repayment difficulties on a case-by-case basis, the Hungarian Banking Association said on Thursday.

Two groups of local governments -- MOSZ and TOOSZ -- have called for a moratorium earlier this month on principal payments on part of Swiss franc debt which totals over $3 billion.

"Even before the local municipality (reform) draft is prepared (by the government), banks remain partners to find the most suitable financial solutions for local government clients facing payment difficulty," the association and the two groups said in a joint statement after their meeting.

They did not detail the possible solutions.

They said most of Hungary's 3,200 local governments were in a stable economic position and were servicing their debt but the impacts of the Swiss franc's surge in the past days were uncertain.

They also urged the government to publish its ideas about the reform of the under funded and strained local government system.

"The banking sector is ready to continue to finance local governments," the statement said "but knowing the detailed, precise steps of local government reform is a pre-condition of defining future opportunities."

The government is expected to submit a new local government bill later this year, which could involve the state taking over functions from local governments to relieve them of some of their mandatory duties. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Ron Askew)