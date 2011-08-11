BUDAPEST Aug 11 Hungarian banks are ready to
negotiate with local governments struggling with loan repayment
difficulties on a case-by-case basis, the Hungarian Banking
Association said on Thursday.
Two groups of local governments -- MOSZ and TOOSZ -- have
called for a moratorium earlier this month on principal payments
on part of Swiss franc debt which totals over $3 billion.
"Even before the local municipality (reform) draft is
prepared (by the government), banks remain partners to find the
most suitable financial solutions for local government clients
facing payment difficulty," the association and the two groups
said in a joint statement after their meeting.
They did not detail the possible solutions.
They said most of Hungary's 3,200 local governments were in
a stable economic position and were servicing their debt but the
impacts of the Swiss franc's surge in the
past days were uncertain.
They also urged the government to publish its ideas about
the reform of the under funded and strained local government
system.
"The banking sector is ready to continue to finance local
governments," the statement said "but knowing the detailed,
precise steps of local government reform is a pre-condition of
defining future opportunities."
The government is expected to submit a new local government
bill later this year, which could involve the state taking over
functions from local governments to relieve them of some of
their mandatory duties.
