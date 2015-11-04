BUDAPEST Nov 4 Magyar Telekom posted a net profit of 9.336 billion forints ($32.31 million) in the third quarter of 2015, a 12.4 percent decline from the same period of last year, the company said in its earnings report on Wednesday.

The fall was smaller than expected. Analysts forecast a 9 billion forint profit in a poll by the financial website Portfolio.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved 3 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2015.

Magyar Telekom, a unit of Deutsche Telekom, earlier forecast an up to 3 percent annual decline for the entire year, but now it expects to reach 2014 EBITDA levels, the company said.

