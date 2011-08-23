BUDAPEST Aug 23 Hungary's government will raise
the equity of loss-making airline Malev by 18.5
billion forints ($97.5 million), national news agency MTI
reported on Tuesday, citing national asset management company
MNV, Malev's main owner.
MNV will count 10 billion forints worth of loans it gave to
Malev toward the capital hike, and will transfer another 8.5
billion forints to complete the increase.
The move was necessary even after a recent 4.5 billion
forint capital increase because the company still had a 22.5
billion forint negative equity, MNV has said, adding that the
increase would have to happen by Aug. 25.
Hungary's attempts at privatising loss-making Malev have
failed and last year the government bought back all but a 5
percent stake from a group of investors, including Russia's
Vneshekonombank.
In Dec. 2010 European Union competition regulators opened an
in-depth investigation into Malev saying it may have received
illegal state aid.
