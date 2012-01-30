* PM Orban declares airline strategically important company

* Move allows govt to protect Malev from bankruptcy process

* Airline could run out of money within days -website index.hu

BUDAPEST, Jan 30 Hungary took preparatory steps towards restructuring loss-making national airline Malev by passing a decree on Monday to protect the flag carrier from bankruptcy proceedings.

Hungary is scrambling for ways to save Malev, which accounts for 40 percent of annual turnover at Budapest's international airport, after the European Commission earlier this month ordered it to repay hundreds of millions of dollars of illegal state aid.

Monday's government decree, signed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, prevents creditors from launching bankruptcy proceedings against Malev, which employs 2,600 people.

It also allows a government body to run any liquidation procedure started against the company and handle its assets.

Asked whether the airline, which made a loss of 24.6 billion Hungarian forints in 2010, had an immediate financing shortage, the Development Ministry told Reuters in an emailed response: "Taking advantage of its option granted by law and in line with its previously announced intent of operating a Budapest-based airline, the government declared Malev a strategically important firm".

A spokeswoman for Malev was not immediately available for comment on the airline's financing position or the future of its flights.

The EU Commission listed various forms of state financing for Malev between 2007 and 2010, adding up to the equivalent of Malev's 2010 revenue, which it said Malev would not have been able to obtain from the market on the terms granted by the Hungarian authorities. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)