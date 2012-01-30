* PM Orban declares airline strategically important company
* Move allows govt to protect Malev from bankruptcy process
* Airline could run out of money within days -website
BUDAPEST, Jan 30 Hungary took preparatory
steps towards restructuring loss-making national airline Malev
by passing a decree on Monday to protect the flag carrier from
bankruptcy proceedings.
Hungary is scrambling for ways to save Malev, which accounts
for 40 percent of annual turnover at Budapest's international
airport, after the European Commission earlier this month
ordered it to repay hundreds of millions of dollars of illegal
state aid.
Monday's government decree, signed by Prime Minister Viktor
Orban, prevents creditors from launching bankruptcy proceedings
against Malev, which employs 2,600 people.
It also allows a government body to run any liquidation
procedure started against the company and handle its assets.
Asked whether the airline, which made a loss of 24.6 billion
Hungarian forints in 2010, had an immediate financing shortage,
the Development Ministry told Reuters in an emailed response:
"Taking advantage of its option granted by law and in line with
its previously announced intent of operating a Budapest-based
airline, the government declared Malev a strategically important
firm".
A spokeswoman for Malev was not immediately available for
comment on the airline's financing position or the future of its
flights.
The EU Commission listed various forms of state financing
for Malev between 2007 and 2010, adding up to the equivalent of
Malev's 2010 revenue, which it said Malev would not have been
able to obtain from the market on the terms granted by the
Hungarian authorities.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)