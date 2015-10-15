BUDAPEST Oct 15 Hungarian filmmaker and
entrepreneur Andrew G. Vajna, a close associate of Prime
Minister Viktor Orban, has agreed to buy the country's
second-largest television company TV2 Group on Thursday, TV2
said in a statement posted on its website.
TV2 Group includes TV2, the country's second-largest
privately owned television station, as well as three other
smaller cable channels, representing a big slice of the media
market in Hungary.
Vajna, 71, has had a long career as a producer of Hollywood
blockbusters such as the Terminator and Rambo franchises. He
returned to Hungary after the fall of Communism in the 1990s and
became active in politics, often seen around Orban.
Vajna serves as government film commissioner with oversight
of the public motion picture financing budget. He also owns
several casinos in the country.
Orban called for new media allies in April after he had lost
the support of his long-time associate Lajos Simicska, whose
media empire subsequently turned more critical of the premier's
centre-right Fidesz party earlier this year.
The prime minister, who has enjoyed a big majority in
parliament since 2010, has come under fire in recent years from
international partners and domestic opponents for what they see
as undue influence over the country's media.
TV2 Group was until 2014 part of Germany's Prosiebensat 1
Media SE, which sold it to a pair of TV2 executives
through a vendor loan for 14.7 million euros, the overwhelming
majority of which was financed by the German company itself.
Vajna signed the purchase contract with the TV2
owner-executives on Oct. 15, according to the statement, which
added that regulatory approval will be necessary before the deal
is concluded at an unspecified later date.
TV2 is the biggest competitor of market-leading German RTL
Group, which has itself come under pressure from
Orban's government in recent years as the government raised
taxes that put by far the largest burden on RTL.
The tax was later lowered.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai, editing by David Evans)