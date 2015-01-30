* Hungary says to consider RTL concerns about ad tax

BUDAPEST, Jan 30 The Hungarian government could change a steep advertising tax that has hit the local unit of German media group Bertelsmann particularly hard, the company said on Friday.

For its part, the government said on Friday it had met RTL and would consider the company's concerns. The announcement comes three days before a planned visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Budapest.

Last year, Hungary levied a tax on media companies rising to 50 percent on revenue above 20 billion forints ($87.9 million) per year -- a level reached only by the Hungarian unit of RTL Group, which is majority owned by Bertelsmann.

"For Hungary it is of special interest to maintain the system of special taxes to ensure fair burden sharing," the government said in a statement. "At the same time the government is ready to weigh Bertelsmann group's opinion, which is considerable and acceptable."

It gave no further details.

RTL Group Senior Vice President Oliver Fahlbusch told Reuters: "To our knowledge the Hungarian Government is working on an amendment of the ad tax law."

"We hope that our legal concerns would be addressed in such an amendment which we would of course welcome and which would be a good sign for international investors in Hungary," he said in an emailed reply to questions.

Since taking power in 2010, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has clashed with his European Union partners and foreign investors over policies ranging from media reforms to "windfall" taxes on specific sectors of the economy.

RTL said last year that the tax was an attempt to force it out of business.

Both RTL and the government said the talks and any agreement in no way involved RTL's programming or news coverage. (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Marton Dunai; editing by Susan Thomas)