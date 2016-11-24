UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BUDAPEST Nov 24 Workers st Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz plant in Kecskemet, Hungary, held a two-hour strike for higher wages from 2330 GMT on Wednesday, the Vasas trade union said in a statement on its website on Thursday.
A Mercedes press official declined immediate comment. It was not immediately clear how many workers took part in the strike. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by David Goodman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources