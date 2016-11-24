BUDAPEST Nov 24 Workers st Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz plant in Kecskemet, Hungary, held a two-hour strike for higher wages from 2330 GMT on Wednesday, the Vasas trade union said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

A Mercedes press official declined immediate comment. It was not immediately clear how many workers took part in the strike. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by David Goodman)