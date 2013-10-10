Taiwan's Cathay Financial in talks to buy Bank of Nova Scotia's Malaysia unit
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
BUDAPEST Oct 10 The state-owned Hungarian Development Bank (MFB) sold 750 million U.S. dollars worth of 7-year bonds on Thursday, the Thomson Reuters financial news service IFR said.
The final spread on the bonds was 410 basis points over corresponding mid-swaps, at the tight end of the final guidance of 410-420 basis points and below the initial price thought of 440 basis points, IFR said.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan were joint lead managers on the sale. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday, tracking Asian shares while super-strong jobs data in the United States made an interest rate hike a near certainty. The main TAIEX index fell 0.9 percent to 9,665.45 as of 0208 GMT, after closing up 0.2 percent on Wednesday. All subindexes were down in the morning, led by the plastics and automobile indexes which both fell over 1 percent. The electronics subindex fell 0.91 percent, while the financial su
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 130 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016