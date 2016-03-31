BUDAPEST, March 31 Hungary's state-owned MKB Bank will be sold to a consortium of three buyers for 37 billion forints ($134.01 million), the National Bank of Hungary said on Thursday.

It said Hungarian private equity fund Metis will buy a 45 percent stake, Blue Robin Investments SCA will also take a 45 percent stake and Hungarian pension fund Pannonia will buy 10 percent.

In a statement, the central bank said the winning consortium offered the highest price for the bank, confirming comments by MKB Chief Executive Adam Balog in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

The deal will close by June 30, it said.

The National Bank of Hungary took control of loss-making MKB last year after Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government bought it from Germany's BayernLB in 2014 for 55 million euros.

($1 = 276.1000 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; editing by Susan Thomas)