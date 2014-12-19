(Adds ECB comment)

* Central bank took control of MKB, no. 5 lender, on Thursday

* European Commission wants details on state aid compliance

By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Dec 19 Hungary's central bank on Friday justified its decision to take control of the country's fifth-largest lender, but the European Commission and European Central Bank said Budapest had not told them in advance.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) announced on Thursday it had stepped in to reorganise loss-making MKB Bank, just five months after the government bought it from Germany's BayernLB .

The takeover of MKB was the first step in Prime Minister Viktor Orban's campaign to boost Hungarian ownership in the financial sector, where foreign banks had a dominant role in the past decade. After five years of big windfall taxes and government measures that cost banks billions of euros, Orban has now stepped up efforts to shake up the sector.

Orban has often been at odds with the European Union on a wide range of issues, from economic policy to press freedom, and the move on MKB might also raise issues with Brussels.

The European Commission's office in Budapest told Reuters it would ask Hungary for details of the transfer to the central bank to see if it was compliant with EU rules on state aid.

Deputy NBH governor Adam Balog said on Friday that the NBH had informed the European Central Bank of its action in good time. However, the ECB said Hungary did not flag the move.

"The ECB was not informed about (NBH) taking control of MKB," its press office said in an emailed reply to a question from Reuters.

MKB was Hungary's fifth-largest lender by assets, based on end-2013 central bank figures. Balog said about 15-20 percent of its assets were problematic, while 80 percent was in good shape. The bad assets will be hived off and sold, he said.

"The bank is not insolvent at the moment and will not be in the short term either," Balog told a news conference. However, it could have faced problems in the longer term if the central bank had not intervened to "separate this small but toxic portfolio".

Balog said MKB's reorganisation was not expected to cost taxpayers anything. He said the central bank would act similarly if the same situation arose at any other bank, but it was not currently preparing any such steps.

BayernLB sold MKB to the Hungarian government in July, ending an ill-fated investment that cost it a total of 2 billion euros in losses over the last 20 years.

The central bank has said cleaning up MKB's books could significantly reduce its capital needs and improve its profitability. ($1 = 254.31 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)