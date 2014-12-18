BUDAPEST Dec 18 Hungary's central bank will
draw a safety net around recently acquired MKB Bank, Governor
Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Thursday, adding that the loss-making
lender would undergo a 12-18 month reorganisation and portfolio
cleaning programme.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Prime Minister
Viktor Orban, Matolcsy said the central bank would stand behind
MKB with its own balance sheet, guaranteeing the full liquidity
of MKB, which Hungary bought this year from German BayernLB.
Matolcsy also said the reorganised bank, which contained a
bad bank of non-performing commercial real estate loans, may be
sold via the stock exchange once the programme is completed and
the bank is shored up sufficiently.
He did not provide an estimate for the costs of the
reorganisation.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)