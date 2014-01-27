BRIEF-China Huarong Asset Management says FY profit attributable RMB19.61 billion
* FY profit attributable RMB19.61 billion versus RMB14.48 billion
BUDAPEST Jan 27 The board of directors at Hungary's loss-making MKB Bank has approved an 80.2 billion forint ($359 million) capital increase through the issuance of new shares in a private placement, MKB said on Monday.
The decision would increase MKB's registered capital to 225.5 billion forints, MKB said in a filing with the Budapest Stock Exchange. It said German owner BayernLB had already paid 79.1 billion forints for the shares on Friday.
BayernLB will pay the rest by Feb. 7 if minority shareholders do not exercise their pre-emption rights. Before the capital increase, BayernLB held a 98.6 percent stake in MKB, one of the biggest banks in Hungary.
MKB Bank posted a loss of 32 billion forints in the first half of 2013, according to figures published on its website. ($1 = 223.56 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
VIENNA, March 15 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International aims to resume dividend payments in a year's time, ending a three-year break in which the financial crisis forced it to retrench in various markets, its incoming chief executive said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, March 15 The world's largest money manager Blackrock warned against a sweeping deregulation of financial markets pointing to lessons learned from history.