BUDAPEST, Sept 6 Hungary on Friday extended the licences of the country's three mobile phone operators in the 900 MHz and 1,800 MHz radio frequency bands until 2022, the media and telecommunications authority NMHH said in a statement.

The operators are Deutsche Telekom unit Magyar Telekom and the Hungarian subsidiaries of Vodafone and Telenor.

The licences now extended would have expired in 2014 and 2016 according to earlier contracts.

The authority said that the extension also opened the way for utilising the 800 MHz band, adding that it would launch a tendering for other mobile frequencies later this year.