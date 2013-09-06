BUDAPEST, Sept 6 Hungary on Friday extended the
licences of the country's three mobile phone operators in the
900 MHz and 1,800 MHz radio frequency bands until 2022, the
media and telecommunications authority NMHH said in a statement.
The operators are Deutsche Telekom unit Magyar
Telekom and the Hungarian subsidiaries of Vodafone
and Telenor.
The licences now extended would have expired in 2014 and
2016 according to earlier contracts.
The authority said that the extension also opened the way
for utilising the 800 MHz band, adding that it would launch a
tendering for other mobile frequencies later this year.