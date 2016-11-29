FRANKFURT Nov 29 Hungarian oil company MOL could buy more petrol stations to take advantage of a shift in consumer demands from just refuelling to shopping and using services such as car-sharing, its chief executive tells German daily Handelsblatt.

* "We are happy with our current market presence in central and southeastern Europe. But if there are good opportunities we will continue to buy in the future. We are open for acquisitions," Handelsblatt daily quotes Zsolt Hernadi as saying in an interview published on Tuesday.

* He says petrol stations could in the future offer car-sharing, parcel pickup services and alternative energy sources.

* Hernadi told Reuters this month he planned to invest in new chemical plants to cut its dependence on producing fuel for cars, while also buying more upstream assets and selling goods and services in its petrol stations.

* Hernadi tells Handelsblatt that MOL aimed to invest $4.5 billion in innovative petrochemical products and licences in the next 15 years.

* He says he is willing to follow any invitation to appear in a Croatian court - in connection with bribery allegations - that is sent to him in accordance with the law.

* "So far I have not received any such invitation from a Croatian court," he says.

* Interpol earlier this month dropped an arrest warrant for Hernadi (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)