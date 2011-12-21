BUDAPEST Dec 21 Hungarian oil group MOL confirmed on Wednesday that its Croatian unit INA further reduced its oil and gas output in Syria by about 1,300 barrels a day on top of a 1,500 barrel cut in September.

The EU's restrictive measures against Syria have a negative impact on INA and it is still experiencing difficulties in collection of receivables from the Syrian partner for its share of hydrocarbon production, MOL said in a statement.

MOL shares traded at 18,105 forints($78.88) at 1108 GMT, down half percent from Tuesday. ($1 = 229.5385 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto)