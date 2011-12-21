BUDAPEST Dec 21 Hungarian oil group MOL
confirmed on Wednesday that its Croatian unit INA
further reduced its oil and gas output in Syria by
about 1,300 barrels a day on top of a 1,500 barrel cut in
September.
The EU's restrictive measures against Syria have a negative
impact on INA and it is still experiencing difficulties
in collection of receivables from the Syrian partner for its
share of hydrocarbon production, MOL said in a statement.
MOL shares traded at 18,105 forints($78.88) at 1108 GMT,
down half percent from Tuesday.
($1 = 229.5385 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Sandor Peto)