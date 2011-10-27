* MOL, CEZ sign power plant build contract with Tecnicas Reunidas

* Plant to be built at EUR 600 mln cost, start operations in 2015 -MOL

BUDAPEST Oct 27 Hungarian oil group MOL and Czech energy group CEZ CEZPsp.PR will build a combined cycle gas turbine power plant with 860 MW capacity in Hungary at a cost of 600 million euros, MOL said in a statement on Thursday.

MOL-CEZ European Power Hungary Ltd. (MCEPH), the joint venture of MOL and CEZ, signed a contract on Thursday with Spanish Tecnicas Reunidas S.A. for the construction of the plant, it said.

It also signed a long-term service agreement with the Hungarian unit of Germany's Siemens .

The plant will be built at MOL's Duna refinery. The first phase of the investment is launched this month, and the second phase is expected to start by the end of the first half of 2012.

The plant is expected to start commercial operations in the first quarter of 2015.

MOL Chairman Zsolt Hernadi said the high-efficiency plant would provide competitive advantage in the long run and would increase the security of supply of the Duna refinery, and create 1,000 new jobs.

"Today's signing not only proves that it was the right thing to create the strategic alliance between MOL and CEZ, but also shows that despite the effects of the economic crisis we are committed to invest in good business opportunities in Hungary," he said in the statement. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alison Birrane)